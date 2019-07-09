TWO dogs and a cat died after a fire broke out at a flat in a North Yorkshire seaside town.
Fire crews were called to the incident on the first floor of a three storey block of flats in Whitby at 7.35pm yesterday (July 8)
The fire started in a kitchen, which was "totally destroyed" by fire and the remainder of the flat was badly affected by smoke, a spokesperson for North Yorkshire fire service said.
"No people were involved or hurt in the fire however crews rescued one dog and gave oxygen, unfortunately the dog passed away at the vets later on," the spokesperson added.
"One other dog and one cat were found deceased at the property due to smoke inhalation."
The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental due to papers left on top of a cooker hob.
Crews used six breathing apparatus and put out the fire using three hose reel jets.
