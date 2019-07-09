A MAN in his 80s required hospital treatment after what police describe as an alleged "vicious and unprovoked assault" in York.
North Yorkshire Police said the violent assault in the Baildon Close area of Acomb happened at about 12.20pm on June 21.
The force has released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
The victim was punched in the face three times and pushed to the ground, leaving him with facial cuts and bruises, which required treatment at York Hospital, the force said.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in this image, as they believe he will have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 1390 Philip Kennedy or email Philip.Kennedy@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12190111732.
