POLICE in York are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was injured by a vehicle in York.
The collision occurred at about 8am on Thursday, June 20, in Burdyke Avenue, York, and the vehicle made off without stopping, police said.
In a statement the force said: " The collision resulted in the cyclist receiving treatment for a broken elbow.
"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Abid Tarvaz."
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the following number when you contact us 12190110784.
