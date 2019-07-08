POLICE are appealing for information about a sexual offence that occurred in York.

North Yorkshire Police said that the incident happened on the cycle path leading from Heslington Road, York, at 3.25pm last Friday and involved an unknown male exposing himself.

The force said: "In particular, we are appealing for information about a male who was seen in the area at the time of the incident. "The male is described as white, tanned skin, slim build, 5ft 11ins in height, aged between 30 – 35, with short dark hair.

"He was wearing a short-sleeved standard fit t-shirt in a deep blue colour with a round crew neck and dark coloured slim/straight fit jeans.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 673 Annie Lumley-Holmes.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number NYP-05072019-0380.