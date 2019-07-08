THE former Vice Chancellor of York St John University, Professor David Fleming, has died, leaving the university community ‘shocked and saddened.’

Prof Fleming’s death, aged 59, followed complications after he underwent a kidney transplant earlier this year, said a university spokeswoman.

She said Prof Fleming led the university from 2010 until 2015, overseeing significant growth and transformation, adding: “He embarked upon a major refurbishment of the library within months of arriving, followed by investment in St John Central student accommodation, the Sports Park on Haxby Road and the new Students’ Union building on campus.”

Current Vice Chancellor, Professor Karen Stanton, said his death had ‘shocked and saddened’ the university community.

She said he had cared a great deal for York St John and been committed to raising its profile in the higher education sector.

“As someone who entered higher education later in life, he was passionate about providing learning opportunities for everyone at York St John; students, staff, governors and visitors,” she said.

“He was immensely proud of our university community and our empowering environment.”

She said Prof Fleming would be remembered for his ‘galvanising personality, his warmth, humour and whole team approach to working with staff,’ adding that he cared deeply for his family and her thoughts were with his wife Lesley, daughter Joanna and son Tom.

She said a David Fleming Scholarship Fund had been set up to support students who had previously been in care, adding that people could donate by going to https://give.everydayhero.com/uk/davidflemingscholarship.

*Prof Fleming’s funeral will be held in Ormskirk later this week.