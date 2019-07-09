A SEX shop in York city centre has applied to have its licence renewed.

A City of York Council licensing panel will be asked to grant a further 12 month sex establishment permit for The Adult Shop in Gillygate.

The store has been based in Gillygate for more than 20 years - since 1997 - and a report says the council has not received a complaint about the shop during that time.

The application, by Lilacgrange Limited, asks for permission to operate as a sex shop open from 10am to 8pm, Monday to Saturday, and 12pm to 5pm on Sundays.

The report says: “Sex shops are defined in the legislation as any premises, vehicle or stall used for a business which consists to a significant degree of selling, hiring, exchanging, lending, displaying or demonstrating sex articles; or other things intended for use in connection with, or for the purpose of stimulating or encouraging sexual activity; or acts of force or restraint which are associated with sexual activity.”

The shop was given permission to open on Sundays in 2003 despite a row with some members of the Salvation Army who worship at the group’s Gillygate Citadel, opposite the sex shop.

The store was granted permission to open from noon to 5pm on Sundays, despite a 374-name petition being posted to the council by the Christian organisation.

At the meeting next Monday, councillors will also discuss changes to the taxi licensing policy on driver training and determining the suitability of applicants to become taxi drivers.

The alterations will bring the council’s policy in line with the five West Yorkshire local authorities and ensure drivers are trained and recruited to the same standards.