PLANS to transform an unused piece of land into a community garden got underway with a fundraising fun day.

The event on Sunday afternoon was held at The Lanes Community Garden site, a triangle of derelict land at the end of Pembroke Street in Clifton, which - as The Press has previously reported - residents want to transform in to a green oasis for people who live in the surrounding terraced streets, where outside space is at a premium.

The event raised £288 from an array of activities including face painting, cream teas, obstacle courses, cake and plant stalls.

The idea behind the project, which has been supported by Make it York’s Bloom!, has been made possible by the fundraising efforts of the garden committee who received a boost from York’s UFO from TalkTalk, who were there on the day to lend their support.

Hatti Mckenzie, founder of The Lanes Community Garden Committee, said: “It was a brilliant day bringing together residents from the local area who were all enthusiastic about our plans for the space. We can’t wait to start improving the area and are grateful to York’s UFO from TalkTalk for their kind donation. Thanks must also go to Aldi on Clifton Moor and The Co-op on Clarence Street for their donations as well as everyone that contributed cakes, plants, prizes etc.”

Bloom! Festival Curator, Lotte Inch, said: “It has been really wonderful for Bloom! and Make It York to be involved in getting this local project off the ground. Working with such an enthusiastic group of people and supporting their efforts to bring more green into the city is exactly what Bloom! is all about”

York’s UFO marketing manager, Helen Fletcher, said: “This project is such a lovely idea and it will really help to bring the local community together.

"We’re keen to get involved in community projects that will make a real difference to residents.”