CITY Cruises York has confirmed that thieves who stole fuel tanks from York Rescue Boat and a boat from York Sea Cadets also broke into one of its river cruise vessels.
General manager Joanne Dykescon said intruders broke into Witheycombe, one of its passenger boats, early on Sunday.
"Bar stock and an empty cash register were taken," she said. "We are assisting police with their inquiries.”
The Press reported yesterday how a stolen York Sea Cadets boat was recovered from near Clifton Bridge and the rescue boat was out of action for several hours after both its fuel tanks were stolen, risking the lives of anyone falling in the water.
Spokeswoman Rachel Lacy said there had been many messages of support from people asking how they could donate to the service.