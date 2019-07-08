KIND-HEARTED children at a nursery near York put their baking skills to good use to help the homeless.
Youngsters at Tiddlywinks Private Day Nursery in Easingwold have been learning about homelessness after a preschooler asked why he saw someone in a city sitting with a sleeping bag.
The children decided to do some baking to help people in need. They made cheese straws, jam tarts and sausage rolls that were then delivered by the nursery’s team to a homeless shelter in York.
The nursery’s families and friends also donated food and toiletries for care packages, which staff gave to homeless people on the streets of York.
Manager Rowena Jew said: “The people in need were so grateful to receive a package and it was such a humbling experience to meet these people and listen to their stories.”
A donation was also made to Easingwold Foodbank.