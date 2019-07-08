A HOTEL is set to be turned into student accommodation.

A planning application has been submitted for Bishops Hotel on Holgate Road, which has now closed, to be converted into lodgings for people on courses at nearby Melton College.

The college is an English language school and a planning application says the former guest house would be used as self-catering accommodation for mature students.

The site would feature 12 rooms and two self-contained flats.

A statement by the applicants says: “Melton College offers English language courses and exam services to young learners and adults from around the world.

“It is a long-established local business which employs staff in academic and support roles. Its students are currently accommodated in home-stays arranged by the college or in hotels or bed and breakfasts which the students arrange for themselves.

“Staying at Bishops Hotel has been a popular option for mature students of the college due to its comfort, relative privacy and proximity to the school.”

It adds that no unaccompanied children or teenagers will stay at the accommodation and there will be no alterations to the building.

The report says: “The proposed use will have direct and indirect benefits for the local economy as the accommodation is directed towards the higher end of the English language learning market.

“As the visitors will be mature international students with disposable income, the proposal will result in increased business for nearby shops, restaurants and pubs in the Holgate area. The change of use will also enhance the long-term viability of Melton College, a well-established local employer.”

The college has been open for nearly 55 years and also offers “gold courses” for students aged over 40.