STAFF at a York brickwork firm have raised more than £20,000 for a cancer charity after scaling Britain’s highest mountain.
Twenty seven employees from Mitchell & Urwin Stone & Brickwork, based in Bishopthorpe, climbed Ben Nevis in aid of The Teenage Cancer Trust.
A member of the team at the firm was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2017.
The Teenage Cancer Trust has supported them during treatment over the last 18 months.
The employee has now made a successful recovery and has just received a 2:1 in their university degree.
Susan Urwin, director at Mitchell & Urwin, said: “As a way to say thank you, to raise awareness and a ‘mountain’ of money for the charity we organised a team to climb Ben Nevis.
“Everyone did amazingly well and with true determination got through the trek with smiles on their
faces.”