POLICE have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the fraudulent use of a contactless card in York.
The incident is said to have happened on May 22 across a number of shops in the city.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image, as they believe he will have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and quote reference number 12190092358.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
