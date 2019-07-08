A DRUG addicted gambler who pestered a man for money for six months has been given a community order.

Katherine Smith, prosecuting, said Steven Anthony Owen took approximately £600 in total from the victim.

District judge Adrian Lower said for a time Owen kept approaching the victim in the street, who "somewhat reluctantly" gave him money.

When Owen progressed to going up to him in front of other people inside buildings the other man went to the police.

"He is a persuadable man who would rather do things than say no," the district judge told Owen.

"You have taken advantage of his good nature for a long time, perhaps to the point where you felt he was a soft touch. You were effectively sponging on him. "

Owen claimed to the victim he needed the money for accommodation costs.

"It is far more likely you were using the money you got from him to fund two addictions - one drug and one gambling," said the district judge.

Owen, 35, of Manor Garth, Kellington near Selby, pleaded guilty to harassment between December 1, 2018, and May 1, 2019.

He was given a community order with a nine-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 15 days' rehabilitative activities at York Magistrates Court.

He was also banned from any contact with the victim under a five-year restraining order and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and an £85 statutory surcharge.

The district judge said he couldn't order him to compensate the victim because there were not exact details of how much he had taken.

For Owen, Andrew Craven said Owen had had difficulties for the last few years.

He was receiving help and support and was working on his problems.

"This defendant is now in a completely different place," he said.

Owen accepted that his "friendship" with the victim was over, said the defence lawyer.

The two men had had a "common interest" which had led to the relationship.