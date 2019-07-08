A NEW cutting edge Van Gogh attraction opened today in York after technical problems were resolved over the weekend.
Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience had made its British debut at York St Mary's in Castlegate, just round the corner from the Jorvik Viking Centre.
The attraction, using technology to project animated displays onto the walls, was originally due to open on Friday but organisers said a 'few technical glitches' meant the experience wasn’t quite ready.
Black-out blinds and a dozen projectors have transformed the normally light and airy former church into a stunning projected gallery of Vincent Van Gogh’s most famous works.
The exhibition provides a new perspective on Van Gogh’s works, taking the original paintings and projecting them onto walls, screens and even the roof of the building, but with a twist – wheat sways in the breeze, water pours out of the confines of the painting’s frame, and the stars twirl and swirl in the night sky, as digital animation brings the paintings to life.
The central Nave houses a 35 minute immersive display, with the carpeted floor filled with deckchairs, so that visitors can enjoy the displays seated, stood or even lying down as the images move on the walls around them.