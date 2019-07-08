In response to the letter by Mr Widdows (How about a drinking fountain in city centre?, July 3), I am pleased to confirm that York Civic Trust are developing a scheme to reinstate the drinking fountain at the entrance to Museum Gardens to working order.

The Trust’s members voted for this project as a priority within the City Enhancement Programme and in particular to support the Government initiative to refill plastic drinking water bottles.

We are in talks with Yorkshire Water.

A submission under listed building consent will be submitted to City of York Council shortly.

Nick Beilby,

York Civic Trust Project Manager,

Fairfax House, York