I refer to the Roman visitor attraction in Rougier Street and the image of the street scene on your front page (First look at York’s new Roman museum, July 3).
How long, I wonder, before letters start appearing about inconsiderate chariot drivers disregarding regulations, riding recklessly, endangering pedestrians and especially not clearing up after their horse power?
Will these letters have to be in Latin?
Harold Mozley,
Blakeney Place,
York
