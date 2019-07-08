Geoff Robb asks that we display a moral compass vis-à-vis Hong Kong (We should support Hong Kong protesters, Letters, July 4).

That’s rich given the complete loss of moral compass our nation has displayed of late.

There are the two Tory leadership candidates.

One keeps a neighbourhood awake with a domestic row but continues as the Tories’ favoured candidate, promising to cut high earners’ taxes while we are told of childhood food poverty.

The other is considered the ‘enemy’ by our treasured NHS of which he was in charge for a record nearly six years of budget cuts, lengthening waiting times and lists, and the first all-out doctors’ strike.

A moral compass was certainly absent from Cameron’s self-serving decision to hold an advisory referendum with no unbiased Remain information campaign.

Our resultant division and disintegration has seen us fall much further from admired democracy.

While many here are demonstrating to stop our leaders forcing law changes upon us and giving the US more power over our daily lives, I suggest Mr Robb concentrates on the Home Front, remembering that a moral compass can only point you in the right direction, it can’t make you go there.

Brexit MEPs behaving disrespectfully

The worldwide standing of the UK is at it lowest, as countries watch the behaviour of our politicians with horror and sadness.

The disrespectful and childish behaviour of Brexit MEPs at the European Parliament, when they turned their backs to the playing of the EU National Anthem, just adds to this.

Maybe they should do what elected Sinn Fein MPs do, who do not attend the Westminster Parliament and do not vote, but more importantly refuse to take a salary.

Ann Widdecombe’s disgraceful and ignorant speech referring to the EU as an oppressive state, is insulting to anyone who has or is living under an oppressive state.

If the EU were an oppressive state, she would not have had the freedom to make her speech and if she had, she would now be languishing in jail!

Who voted for new EU presidents?

We have three new presidents within the EU.

Can anyone in the York area recall visiting a polling station to cast a vote?

