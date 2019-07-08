LETTER: Sometimes it’s nice just to sit and talk

It was interesting to read letters in The Press about buskers and to read in last Wednesday’s newspaper about the plans for the Castle Gateway and Castle car park.

The council seem to want this to be a place for picnics and protests, concerts and buskers: not bad seeing as close by is the Rose Theatre and Law Courts.

Who will be deafened most by the buskers with their amplified music and the protesters?

I was in Parliament Street on Thursday and yes, a busker was trying to get people to smile and be happy, but sang the same song for 35 minutes.

What peace and happiness when he finished.

There are plenty of pubs and clubs that put music on at deafening tones for those who prefer it.

I don’t mind music, but on a lunchtime sometimes its nice to just sit and talk. At the moment we can’t.

Dave Matthewman,

Green Lane, Acomb

Live music is a vital part of York’s economy

Recently more than 200,000 music lovers from all over the world congregated in a sleepy Somerset village, Glastonbury, to listen to their favourite bands, performers and DJs.

From grime artist Stormzy to pop legend Kylie, the music was eclectic, the atmosphere friendly and fun.

So, what has this got to do with York?

The fact is live music is a vital part of what it is to be human. It brings people and communities together and is the heartbeat of any vibrant and successful city.

It is very concerning to see York turn its back on live music venues in favour of redevelopment – from apartments to mixed leisure use (but never music).

My venue, Kuda, is proud to offer York a diverse mix of entertainment, including live music. But we don’t want to be the last music venue standing.

What York needs is a diverse music scene.

The quarterly Deltic Night Index, which tracks late night leisure spending, supports the view that city centres rely on a successful night economy to drive the daytime economy. The two must work hand-in-hand.

We are hoping to invest in York but can only commit if there is a real desire to keep the city’s rich blend of cultural venues alive.

It was, therefore, reassuring (and heartening) to hear the views of Cllr Jonny Crawshaw, who shares our concerns and appreciates the value that live music venues bring to the city.

Let’s hope he can wield influence and turn the tide.

Adrian Broadhead

General Manager,

Kuda,

Clifford Street, York