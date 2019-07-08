TWO quick-thinking holidaymakers who helped rescue a man from the sea at Scarborough have been praised - as the casualty fights for his life in hospital.

The man, who is in his 40s, fell about 10 feet into the water from the harbour car park pier at 4pm on Saturday afternoon.

Joe Brook, 28, and Dylan Foster, 18, from Leeds, spotted him and Joe entered the water while Dylan watched the man in the water to guide his friend’s rescue, said North Yorkshire Police.

"They also managed to alert nearby beach lifeguards who also entered the water to help," said a spokesman. "Members of the RNLI on duty at the nearby lifeboat station attended to assist, working together to provide first-aid and a defibrillator until the ambulance service arrived."

He said the casualty was receiving treatment at Scarborough Hospital, where he remained in a critical but stable condition.

"His father told police he wished to express his 'largest and most sincere gratitude to everyone involved in the rescue,' " said the spokesman.

"Police officers who assisted at the scene also paid tribute to those involved.

"PC Jonathan Dillon, of Scarborough Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: 'The two holidaymakers quickly raised the alarm and entered the water alongside lifeguards.

"Hospital staff and the man’s father are in no doubt that – had it not been for their quick-thinking and selfless actions, along with further rescue assistance from the RNLI lifeboat station staff – his son would certainly not be present with the fighting chance he has today.”

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was called, with the helicopter landing on the beach, but the casualty was taken to hospital by land ambulance.