HUNDREDS of residents went down today to York's Millennium Field for the annual summer fair, featuring everything from Brazilian Caperoeira and medieval re-enactments to a contest to find the 'cutest, scruffiest, waggiest' dogs in the neighbourhood.

The fair was staged near the Millennium Bridge in Fishergate by YUMI, York’s intercultural network, whose community allotment at Fulford Cross gives everyone the chance to learn gardening skills and make friends.

"The fair is a lovely opportunity for all the neighbourhood to get together, have fun, meet up and celebrate this vibrant community," said a spokeswoman.

One of the winners of the first Fishergate dog show was Frieda Smee-Brown, seven, and her dog Bramble, who won the contest for being the owner that looks most like its dog.

People enjoyed local live music and medieval re-enactments, and had a chance to join in with Caperoeira, an energetic Brazilian cross between dance and martial art.

There were mini massages available, and people could check out scythe demonstrations in the wildflower meadow. Free activities for children included hook- a-duck and a coconut shy, face painting, crafts and the magical woodland trail at Danesmead Wood.

The fair saw the launch of Fishergate Footprints, a new walking initiative, showcasing different walks enabling all to discover the open spaces and hidden away green spaces in the area, and connect with nature and the rich local history.

Residents also had the chance to find out more about Broadway Area Neighbours and Friends, Friends of Fenby Field, York Steiner School, Fishergate, Fulford & Heslington History Society, Friends of York Cemetery, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust and Bookcase For All.

Food included pizza made on site by YO31, yummy YUMI international cakes and top cafe fare from Busk.