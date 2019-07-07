THIEVES have put people's lives at risk on York's rivers by stealing the York Rescue Boat's fuel tanks.

Volunteers who man the craft arrived at the lifeboat's mooring off Queens Staith this morning to discover both its fuel tanks had been stolen overnight.

"This put our lifeboat out of action for several hours, potentially risking lives if the team were required at an incident," said spokeswoman Rachel Lacy.

She said the craft was clearly identifiable as a rescue boat, so the thieves must have known what they were targeting.

"It's disgusting that someone would jeopardise people's lives in this way," she said.

"If anyone heard or saw anything please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting log NYP-07072019-0295."

Overnight our rescue boat has been targeted by criminals. The team recived a call out from North Yorkshire Police this morning to tow a boat from York Sea Cadets that had been stolen overnight. — York Rescue Boat (@yorkrescueboat) July 7, 2019

Rachel said the team had also received a call out from North Yorkshire Police this morning to tow a boat from York Sea Cadets that had been stolen overnight from its mooring near the rescue boat.

She said this had not been possible without the fuel, and she understood the cadet boat had been recovered by police and a BID ranger near Clifton Bridge, and rowed back to the cadets' HQ.

She had also heard that other boats along the riverside, including City Cruises York, had been targeted overnight by criminals.

A member of staff at City Cruises York declined to comment, other than to say that the matter was being dealt with by police and that cruises were running as normal today.