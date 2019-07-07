A MOTORCYCLIST has been taken to hospital after a crash with a car on the outskirts of York.
North Yorkshire Police said the collision happened at just after 1pm today (Sunday) in Monks Cross Drive, close to ASDA at Monks Cross, and caused severe traffic congestion in the area.
A spokesperson said the motorcyclist was conscious and breathing and was taken by road ambulance to York Hospital.
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was called to the accident and after difficulties landing in the vicinity eventually landed at the Hopgrove Playing Fields, but its services were not needed.
