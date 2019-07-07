MORE than two-thirds of renters in the York area will not be able to purchase a home in the next five years, according to new figures.

And in the space of seven years people who rent and have below average wages have seen the proportion of their income they pay out in rent rocket from 21 per cent to 30 per cent.

The figures have been revealed by the Affordable Housing Commission ahead of a York event hosted by the Town and Country Planning Association, which aims to help council chiefs secure more affordable homes.

The figures suggest that 72 per cent of renters in Yorkshire and the Humber are unable to purchase a property over the next five years.

The Affordable Housing Commission’s report finds that across the region:

• 400,000 households are living in unaffordable housing, a total of 17 per cent of households.

• More than four in 10 households (42 per cent) renting privately are in unaffordable housing. This rises to more than half (57 per cent) for households with children renting privately.

• In 2000, private renters (with below average incomes) paid 21 per cent of their wages on rents. By 2017, this had risen to 30 per cent.

The Affordable Housing Commission's findings look at a new measure of housing ‘affordability’, measuring household incomes and what people can afford, be it to rent or to buy, rather than the market place which focuses on market rents and house prices.

The report says that when rents or purchase costs exceed a third (33 per cent) of household income for those in work, it can lead to financial difficulties, arrears, debts and personal problems. And these problems become critical where housing costs are 40 per cent or more of household income.

In the wake of the findings, the Town and Country Planning Association (TCPA) along with the Affordable Housing Commission, will be hosting free training events for councils across the country to support them in securing more genuinely affordable and decent-quality homes.

The training events are part of the TCPA’s ‘Planning for Affordable Housing’ project, supported by the Nationwide Foundation, and delivered in partnership with the Affordable Housing Commission and Homes England.

The training session in York on Thursday, July 11, will cover the opportunities and barriers in the planning system to delivering genuinely affordable homes, skills and capacity building, and options available in lower-value areas.

Joe Caluori, deputy director at the Smith Institute, said: “For too long the problem of unaffordable housing has not been addressed. The training sessions we are providing across the country with the TCPA will aim to change this.

"The session in York will give councillors and local government officials the knowledge and skills they need to build affordable housing into their long-term strategies. Radical solutions are needed for this problem, which is only getting worse.”

Henry Smith, projects and policy manager at the Town and Country Planning Association (TCPA), added: “That 17 per cent of households in Yorkshire and the Humber are living in unaffordable housing, tells us that far more needs to be done across the country to increase the stock of affordable housing.

"We are therefore bringing together councillors and officers across the country, to ensure they have the tools needed to prepare and implement plans to help provide affordable housing and to improve local communities."