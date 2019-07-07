A MOTORCYCLIST has died in a crash with a van in North Yorkshire.

The accident happened on the A171 near Whitby, just south of the village of Hawsker at about 7.15am today.

North Yorkshire Police said it involved a red Volkswagen Transporter van and a red Ducati 1299 motorbike.

"The Ducati motorbike was travelling in the direction of Whitby in the company of two other motorbikes," said a spokesperson.

"As a result of the collision the rider of the motorbike, a man aged in his 60s from the Driffield area suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene of the crash.

"The driver of the Volkswagen Transporter, a 38 year-old man from the Midlands area was arrested at the scene of the collision and remains in custody for questioning."

Police are appealing to anyone who saw either of the vehicles prior to the incident or who witnessed the collision, to please contact them.

Anyone with any information, including any dash-cam footage taken in the area prior to, or after the collision, should phone 101, select option 2 and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Unit or email MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference number 12190122590.

The road was closed for several hours after the crash.