THE Archbishop of Canterbury has spoken out at York Minster today about the wounds caused by growing divisions in our society- branding them a 'crisis of the spirit of the nation.'

Archbishop Justin Welby, giving the sermon during the General Synod service, said the crisis the country faced was not the decision to leave the European Union, which was a political decision on which he was not commenting at all.

"I am speaking of divisions such as we have not seen in peace time for so many years, on so great a scale," he said.

"A recent article in The Economist pointed out that whilst just under two-thirds of us feels attachment to a political party, 87 per cent of us identify as Remainer or Leaver.

"These opinions are not worn casually or lightly, they’re held strongly, not moderately, with a passion that arises from facing what feels to some like the injustice of a vote ignored; or to others perhaps bewilderment at the direction a country that now feels alien.

"These issues are rooted deeper, beyond Brexit, in a wider sense of malaise – in concerns about social care, in anger at inequality and injustice, the climate crisis; and in so much more that we could list and list, issues that impact on our humanity and human dignity and our values as a country.

"This is a crisis of the spirit of the nation. We appear to be stuck in our divisions, in Parliament, in the country as a whole.

"The passion of different positions is good, to express it is the privilege of democracy, a hard won, wonderful privilege that we enjoy, but the hatred we have seen is not good, especially directed at minorities, other faiths, at a couple of women who love each other on a bus, at a bus driver who looks Muslim, and wasn’t, at people walking in the streets, at synagogues, at foreigners and people who even ‘look like foreigners’.

"From such hatreds we have seen a result of ever deeper wounds."

The Archbishop said that a couple of weeks ago, a very senior politician came to see him, asking for Church of England involvement in issues around mediation and reconciliation.

"After an hour's discussion, with some puzzlement, I said to them 'but why come to the Church? So far as I know you don't believe what we believe, what I believe.'

"Their reply has echoed in my mind ever since, especially as it has been independently and unwittingly reinforced by others.

They said, “You’re right, I am an atheist, but the Church does healing; and we need healing in this country.'

"We may well be tempted to say “physician, ‘heal yourself’” to ourselves when we look at ourselves! We may properly feel a sense of inadequacy, incompetency, at least I did, but then I remembered we feel those things only when we leave God out of the equation, when we leave the power of the Spirit out of the equation.

"But the historic role of the Church of England is to work for all, in that slightly tired cliché, for all of any faith and none."