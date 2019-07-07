Homeowners in York stay in the same property on average more than 20 years before moving, according to research by Zoopla.

The property website analysed the average turnover of properties at local authority level across the UK to find the average number of years British people live in their homes before moving.

It found that York owners stay in the same home on average 20.4 years, while across Yorkshire and the Humber the figure was 20.6 years.

The regional figures are slightly below the national average of 20.8 years.

However, when it comes to the least frequent movers, the capital dominates, with nine out of the 10 least frequent movers being represented by London boroughs. In top spot is Kensington and Chelsea, home to some of the UK’s most expensive property, where homeowners stay on average 35.5 years in their properties.

When it comes to those who are the most frequent movers, people in Dartford and South Derbyshire take the top spots, where homeowners stay on average 15 years - five years less than the national average.

Laura Howard, spokesperson for Zoopla, said: “These results contradict a common assumption that UK neighbourhoods are becoming more transient.

"They show that, once you’ve managed to buy a property to call home and set down roots in an area, there can be little motivation to move again.

“However, this is not necessarily down to complacency or a sense of inertia. While we might love our city, town or village, most of us still want to ‘improve our lot’ with a move, which usually means climbing the property ladder. But house prices have risen exponentially in the last two decades and many people are unwilling or unable to take on the cost of the ‘next rung up’.

“The cost of moving itself is also a likely factor, especially in the most expensive pockets of the country. Average property values in Kensington and Chelsea for example, now stand at more than £2 million according to Zoopla data, meaning the stamp duty bill alone would cost £153,750. So it’s perhaps unsurprising that the London borough has the lowest turnover between moves of 35.5 years.

“On the other hand however, there will always be scenarios where moving home is either essential or a dream that has to be realised. The good news in this case is that it costs nothing to get a valuation on your current property from a local estate agent via the Zoopla website - and nothing to check out what’s for sale in your area for your budget.”