A ROAD has been blocked by a crash involving a motorbike and a van.

North Yorkshire Police said the accident happened on the A171 between Whitby and Hawkser, near a Sainsbury supermarket.

The road has been closed at the Robin Hood’s Bay junction on the Whitby side and Stainsacre to allow emergency services to attend the scene, and motorists are being advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or had any helpful information is being asked to phone 101, quoting reference 07072019-0179.