A MOTORIST who has only just passed his driving test may soon lose his new licence after failing a police drug wipe.
A North Yorkshire Police officer has tweeted that the motorist was reported for poor driving on the A64 near Scarborough.
The car was stopped and the driver only just passed a drink drive test but failed a drug wipe for cannabis and cocaine.
The officer tweeted that the driver was arrested and a blood sample obtained to be tested, adding: "Could be a very short-lived licence soon."