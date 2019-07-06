A MAN has been taken to hospital after being rescued unconscious from the sea at Scarborough.
An air ambulance helicopter landed on the beach in South Bay during the incident, which happened at just after 4pm this afternoon.
North Yorkshire Police said a 30-year-old man was pulled from the sea unconscious by two members of the public after falling in backwards, possibly from a wall.
A spokesman said CPR was carried out on the beach and the man was taken by road ambulance to Scarborough Hospital, where a scan was to be carried out to see whether he had suffered any head injuries.