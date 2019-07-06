A YORK hotel has decided to ban single use plastic by the end of the year.

The Grand, the city's only five-star hotel,has informed all its suppliers that if they cannot find an alternative form of packaging by December 31, it will have no choice but to shop elsewhere.

The plan is the brainchild of the luxury hotel’s junior board, which is made up of junior members of staff and has the backing of senior management.

They identified where and when single use plastic is used in each department, from the kitchens, to the 207 bedrooms, the Spa and even the marketing departments and offices.

Then they invited suppliers of everything from fresh fish to toiletries to a sustainability summit at the hotel to look at what can be done to eliminate single use plastic.

Among those attending were luxury skincare brand Espa, whose products are used for treatments in the hotel Spa, Molton Brown, whose toiletries are provided in every one of the hotel’s rooms and suites, and Yorkshire-based suppliers of produce to both the hotel’s restaurants; The Rise and Hudsons.

“That is just the tip of the iceberg,” said the junior board's chair, marketing executive Olivia Odudu. “When we started to really look into it, single use plastic was everywhere – from our branded marketing materials, to food packaging.

“What we wanted to discover was what could be used in its place – and so far the response from the suppliers has been really positive and enthusiastic.”

So far, proposed plans for change include delivering fruit and vegetables in cardboard punnets, rather than plastic packaging and refilling bedroom toiletries, while the company which launders towels and bedlinen has agreed to remove the single use plastic used to protect it.

The ban on single use plastic is one element of a wider 'The Grand Goes Green' initiative which the junior board is rolling out across the hotel in stages.

“It’s just the start but it’s a good start. Someone has to lead the way – and where we lead, others will follow," said Olivia.