A SUMMER festival is taking place today to celebrate the first anniversary of a York community hub.

The ‘Phoenix Arising’ festival at The Centre@Burnholme on Saturday features music, performances, literature, crafts and activities, with children enjoying face-painting, lego and play dough.

The 12-hour family-friendly festival at the former Burnholme Community College is being run by Explore York Libraries and Archives and Tang Hall SMART, who offer arts-based activities to people in need.

Sue Williamson, managing director of Tang Hall SMART, said it was an opportunity to celebrate the talent in the community, showcase bands, choirs and solo artists, and stage its first community play.

“We called the festival Phoenix Arising to symbolise the way the building rose from the former college,” she said.

Those taking part in the festival this afternoon included Flourish@Smart Choir, an inclusive, dementia-friendly choir performing songs from the 50s and 60s, Tang Hall Choir, The Blueberry Boyz, Musication Rock School and Peter Gore.

The play was Nightingale's Game, written and directed by Tom Nightingale, 'brimming with comedy moments, featuring music from Neil Card and Joe Collins, and offering a personal insight into psychosis.'

Running alongside the play was an inclusive music workshop for children and teenagers in the Tang Hall SMART rooms, led by Dougie and Graham.

Tea and cake was provided for an afternoon tea dance with Ernest and Suzy, and songs from the 1930s, while Natasha Nostalgia and the Blue Rib-Band performed songs from the 1940s.

This evening's entertainment will include inclusive rap, Johnny the Wolf, John Secker, The Ironikx, D.Ni.L, Wasabi Fire Alarm, The Lost and Solar Bats.