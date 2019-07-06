THE City of York Pipe Band has led Haxby Carnival's procession through the town near York this afternoon.
Carnival Queen Lola Ogden and her two attendants, Jessica Halliday and Sophie Wade,were transported by tractor and carriage from the village green to the Ethel Ward Playing Field.
There they joined York's Town Crier and Minster FM's breakfast presenter Ben Fry to officially open the event.
The procession was joined by the Phoenix Fusion Majorettes, the Shotokan Karate Club, the Brownies, Guides, Cubs and Scouts and Magic Hatter Magic.
At the carnival field, there was a mobile climbing wall, zorbs & a children’s craft table, Go Karts and fairground rides.
Entertainment included the pipe band, a karate display and performances by the PRTY Band.