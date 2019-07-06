A SCHOOL will become a church for a morning tomorrow when Our Lady’s RC Parish in Acomb celebrates Mass.
Part of its church roof in Cornland Lane, Acomb, collapsed on Monday evening making it unsafe to hold Mass there.
Now Our Lady’s Queen of Martyrs School in Hamilton Drive has opened its hall for tomorrow’s morning Mass, the busiest of the week. It will start at 10am.
The 5pm Mass will be held in the parish hall next to the church.
The parish hopes to be back in its church for Sunday July 14, after work to make the building safe is completed.