IT may be the middle of summer but tickets for York's 62nd Annual Community Carol Concert have already gone on sale.
The concert takes place at York Barbican Box Office at 2.30pm on Sunday December 15.
The concert this year will feature York Music Forum Stage Centre Concert Band, Poppleton Road Primary School pupils, Tang Hall Primary School pupils, All Saints RC School Choir, Spirit of Harmony and Steve Cassidy.
The musical director is Mike Pratt, while the Reverend Andrew Foster and BBC Radio York presenter, Adam Tomlinson will host the event.
Proceeds from the concert will be shared by the Lord Mayor and Sheriff of York’s Christmas Cheer Fund along with York Against Cancer, the charity nominated by The Press.
Tickets, which can be bought from the Barbican box office, are priced at £7.50 for adults, £6 for senior citizens and under 14s and £24 for a family ticket, for two adults and two under 14’s.