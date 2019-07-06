A YORK restaurant is offering a free cuppa as part of a new initiative to combat loneliness.

People are being invited to pop in to Cosy Club in Fossgate and enjoy a free cup of tea while connecting and chatting with new people.

The restaurant has partnered with charity Independent Age to launch Free Teas for Those in Need, which takes place at 10-11am each Wednesday.

A spokeswoman said more than 9 million people in the UK often felt lonely, with 1.9 million older people often feeling ignored or invisible.

Managing director Amber Wood said loneliness wasn’t an issue that affected just one group of people in our society, but could affect everyone of all ages and abilities, with sometimes devastating impact.

“There is no catch to Free Teas For Those In Need, we just believe that it’s a nice thing to do in our community, and hope that everyone passes this on to someone they know or family members who may benefit from meeting new people, and a good cup of tea of course," she said.

Lucy Harmer, director of services at Independent Age, said she was thrilled by the initiative, which would help bring communities together.