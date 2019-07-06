SIX new warehouses have been constructed at a new North Yorkshire business park which is set to create 600 jobs.

The 30-acre Eden Business Park, located just off the A64/A169 junction outside Eden Camp, is a mixed industrial and office development.

The warehouse accommodation, which has been built as the first phase of the scheme, comprises two terraces of 20,000 sq ft each, with four units of 5,000 sq ft and two units of 10,000 sq ft each, which are now ready for occupation on a freehold or leasehold basis.

Yorkshire-based developers CDP Marshall are confident the business park, the largest speculative development in the area during the past 10 years, will prove popular, fulfilling a pent-up demand for quality industrial units with offices.

Miles Lawrence, director of York-based property consultants Lawrence Hannah, who are marketing the park, said: “This is a very important development for the Malton area. This initial speculative first phase has provided six high-quality industrial warehouses, in a superb location, with easy access to York, the East Coast and to Yorkshire’s excellent motorway network.

“Now that work has been completed on site, we are working with a number of occupiers who want to either rent or buy the available units. We will be making more specific announcements about companies moving on the business park shortly. Watch this space.”

Malton councillor Lindsey Burr said the units would encourage more jobs, business, economic viability and investment into Ryedale.

Gary Housden, head of planning at Ryedale District Council, added: “The Eden Camp development site was approved a part of the Malton Cluster sites put forward in 2015.

“Infrastructure built at the site – new roads, roundabout and drainage facilities/lagoon were installed following the grant of reserved matters approval and assisted by LEP funding

“The recently constructed industrial units by Marshalls follow the design principles of the outline permission and also the Design Code for the Food Enterprise Zone Local Development Order resulting in six high-quality, well-landscaped units.

“There has already been interest in the newly constructed units which the council anticipates will generate further interest for the development of adjacent plots on this prime commercial site”.

Miles Lawrence added: “Location is proving to be key. The business park is just a mile north of Malton, a flourishing market town, which has reinvented itself as the food capital of North Yorkshire. There is no doubt that these units could provide much-needed accommodation not only for the food processing, food distribution and farm-related sectors but also the wider market in general."

The works have been part funded by a £2.1m grant through the Local Growth Fund, awarded by the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) after a bid was put forward by CDP and Ryedale District Council.

Meanwhile, nearly half of the land at Dalton New Bridge (DNB), a new and pioneering 66-acre commercial and industrial development site near Thirsk, is now under offer.

The site is a proven home for manufacturing, engineering, distribution and the food industry.

Ttransactions with potential occupiers, who cannot be named yet, have been agreed and 31 acres are now under offer, after marketing only started in the spring, following the completion of a new bridge and approach road, providing an excellent modern link to the adjacent highway network.