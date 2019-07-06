A YORK couple who wanted a lifestyle change have bought a country pub and restaurant.

Karl Norton previously owned and operated Circles Cafe & Gin Bar in York city centre while his wife Julia Norton worked in banking for a number of years.

They have acquired the Blue Bell Inn in Malton, which had been owned by Jarrod and Leanne Fisher since 2000.

The Nortons said: "Jarrod and Leanne have built a fantastic business and we hope to be as successful as they’ve been.

"This is a really exciting new venture for us as a family, including our daughter Katie who will be working in the business, and we look forward to welcoming customers, old and new!”

The inn comprises a main bar with 30 covers and a 35 cover restaurant, plus two private dining rooms, and on the first floor are seven en suite letting rooms.

David Cash, senior business agent at Christie & Co, which handled the sale, said:“The sale of the Blue Bell Inn reaffirms the demand for businesses of this type, particularly across North Yorkshire. Coaching inns and pubs with rooms like the Blue Bell are proving popular as buyers seek security from multiple income streams in food, beverage and accommodation sales."

Other sales already completed by the firm in 2019 include The Coachman Inn, in Snainton, The Fox & Hounds in Sinnington and Loftsome Bridge Coaching House in Selby.