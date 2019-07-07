A YORK Minster policeman who tackled a knifeman in Dean’s Park has been presented with a bravery award.

Cathedral Constable Roshan Tamang confronted an agitated man armed with a knife in January, said a spokeswoman.

She said he kept the situation calm and controlled, warning members of the public to keep clear, until he was able to alert a North Yorkshire Police (NYP )officer in a nearby van.

“Together they approached the man, Roshan taking possession of the knife before the arrest was made.”

Roshan was presented with a Royal Humane Society national award in a ceremony in the Minster’s Chapter House. Awards also went to Cathedral Constable Adam Rickers and NYP officers Robert Batchelor, Sarah Davies, Ross Garside, Carol Kirk, Lee Ward and David Willey over bringing to safety a distressed man from 250 feet up Minster scaffolding.