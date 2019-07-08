PLANS for 40 more homes to be built in Derwenthorpe are set to be approved - despite concerns from a nearby primary school that construction traffic would put children in danger.

Neighbours and a governor at St Aelred’s RC Primary School spoke out against the proposals at a planning meeting in February.

They said construction vehicles driving down Fifth Avenue were endangering schoolchildren’s lives, destroying the road and damaging people’s cars.

But a report prepared for a City of York Council planning meeting on Thursday recommends the scheme is given the go-ahead.

It says the local authority “considers it appropriate” for the route to be used and that the street has been designed to naturally slow down cars and lorries to 20mph or below - with narrow areas, on street parking and the position of buildings helping to slow traffic.

It adds: “The road has been designed to accommodate public transport and is therefore considered suitable as a route for construction traffic.

“In terms of alternative accesses, it is understood that Metcalfe Lane is privately owned with a right of access for vehicles to access Grid Cottage and operational vehicles serving the former National Grid site.

“Access through Meadlands would be problematic as it would open up a vehicle route between phases three and four, which was intended to be pedestrian and cycle access only, or involve the removal of more vegetation.”

A petition has been signed by 55 people opposing the plans because they are worried about the impact of construction lorries and vans.

And according to the report, Osbaldwick Parish Council says: “There are too many houses crammed into too small a space with a highway network too small to accommodate traffic levels typically associated with the development.”

The council says measures should be put in place to minimise noise, vibration and dust while buildings are demolished and built. The meeting takes place at West Offices on Thursday at 4.30pm.