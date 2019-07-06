A LASER art installation could illuminate a well-known road in York city centre.

The Art of Protest Gallery is hoping to raise £7,000 for the project, which would see a timed light show bounce up and down Back Swinegate and Little Stonegate.

The venue’s goal is to become the first laser-lit gallery in the world, while also illuminating the LA Mural for York by US artists Big Sleeps and Defer.

The street art installed on the road already attracts fans from all over the world and it is hoped the unique light show could bring even more visitors to the area.

The mural is written in Placaso - a street art typography - and based on the history of York in hidden text form, including 26 historical facts.

The laser could pick out hidden text in the art as well as business signs on the street or even create a glowing canopy over the road. For more visit artofprotestgallery.com.