A FRESH series of fundraising events is boosting a £45,000 appeal to buy a new York Rescue Boat.

An entertainment evening, a sponsored bike ride and the release of a special version of a well-known song are all raising hundreds of pounds for the Sunshine Campaign.

The appeal was launched by the Rutland parents of 19-year-old Sonny Ferry after he died in the River Foss during a night out earlier this year.

He was one of five people to drown in York’s rivers during a tragic three week period in April.

His parents Kate and Stephen said they hoped the new boat, equipped with modern sonar and radio communications equipment, would help prevent further such tragedies.

A cousin of Sonny, who lives in Hastings, has raised £731 through an entertainment evening at Hastings United sports and social club.

Kelly Webster said the event was ‘brilliant’, with Britain’s Got Talent star Rory Jackson as Michael Jackson ‘absolutely superb,’ and drag queen Kitty Monroe ‘giving us the laughter we all needed.’

She thanked everyone who gave up their time, some of whom had to travel miles to be there.

Kate said a friend of the family had also taken part in a three day sponsored bike ride which ended at Oakham on Friday, and a new version of You Are My Sunshine had been created by Chris Poole and Harriet Bryan, helped by Dan Poole and Hayleigh Lockwood Twose.

She said You Are Our Sunshine had been released on streaming and buying sites, with all money raised going straight into the fund. Meanwhile, a sugar craft Unicorn/rainbow cake topper she had made was being raffled to children at schools in Stamford and Rutland.

The appeal at www.gofundme.com/the-sunshine-campaign has now passed the £14,000 mark.