A CAR was stolen after a break-in at a house in a York village.

North Yorkshire Police issued an appeal today asking for information following a burglary in Dunnington last month.

The force is investigating a break-in which happened in the early hours of Wednesday, June 12 at Cherry Tree Court in the village just outside York.

Items including car keys were stolen, and the vehicle was taken from outside the property at the time.

A spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are interested in establishing if anyone has seen anyone acting suspiciously in the Dunnington area of York around the time of the burglary."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Abid Tarvaz.

Members of the public can also email abid.tarvaz@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk with any relevant information.

Anyone who wants to provide details, but also wants to remain anonymous, then you can pass information on to the

Crimestoppers team

on 0800 555 111.