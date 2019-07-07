A HOSPITAL and wildlife rescue centre near York is desperate for donations of food and cleaning materials to help cope with the influx of orphaned baby hedgehogs.
The Hedgehog Rescue centre, in Selby, has been overwhelmed with tiny orphans, most having lost their mothers due to nest disturbance.
Annette Pyrah, who runs the centre, said: “Since May, we have admitted dozens of newborn hoglets, some only hours old and still with soft white spines. These babies need a high level or nursing and have to be fed every two hours round the clock. At this time of year it’s pretty relentless and I’m working from 4am until 10pm at night.”
The centre is dedicated to halting the national decline in hedgehogs. The charity is desperate for donations of cleaning materials, tinned puppy food, dried meal worms, and bird seed. Anyone able to help can visit www.wildlifeorphans.co.uk.