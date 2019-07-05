TALENTED young musicians will be given the chance to shine when put in the spotlight at Pocklington’s Platform Festival on July 13.

They will appear on the Access To Music stage at the Old Station in the annual event run by Pocklington Arts Centre.

The line-up features singer-songwriters and multi-instrumentalists who attend the Access Creative College, in York, where they are enrolled on the music performance and artist development courses.

Among those taking part will be Brazilian-born, British-based Nadedja; York acoustic singer-songwriter Charlotte Lynch; Market Weighton singer-songwriter Evie Barrand; Yorkshire singer-songwriter Lily Honey; York’s solo lo-fi, jazz-dream-pop guitarist and singer Mollie Coddled and acoustic singer-songwriter Michelle Jade.

Pocklington Arts Centre has a proven track record in championing such blossoming musicians from the start of their careers.

Director Janet Farmer says: “We have always been and remain incredibly committed to supporting up-and-coming musicians from across the region and beyond.

“The Access To Music stage is the perfect platform from which we hope these talented young musicians may take the next step in their future careers.

“A big thank-you to the Friends of PAC for their financial support, helping to make this possible. The line-up will be a fantastic addition to the festival, which is set to be our most diverse and dynamic yet.”

Several performers lined up to play the Access To Music Stage have performed at Live At Leeds and Manchester’s Dot To Dot Festival and have had their music featured on the radio on the BBC Introducing evening programmes.

Music technology students from the college will be assisting with live sound on the day.

As ever, Charlie Daykin will be overseeing the Access To Music stage. “We’re delighted to be involved again with Platform Festival,” says the York musician and inspirational tutor.

“The stage will give the students the experience of performing at a professional festival and taking part in a well-respected event.

“The line-up this year reflects the uniformly high standard set by previous years and I love the mixture of established artists and up-and- coming local talent.

“The festival always has a great atmosphere and, having performed there myself with Barcode Zebra, I can say that the artists love playing it.”

The Access To Music Stage will be part of Platform Festival next Saturday, when doors will open at 12 noon for the 1pm start. Next weekend’s weather-proof event will be held indoors or under cover in the case of the Access To Music stage. Tickets for this climax to the four-day festival are on sale at pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or on 01759 301547.

The festival will open with North Eastern comedian Chris Ramsey’s 8pm show on Wednesday, followed by the Gaffer’s sold-out Brexit blast, Al Murray: Landlord Of Hope And Glory, on Thursday at 8pm.

English country chart toppers The Shires will return to Pock next Friday (July 12) at 8pm before the Platform Saturday bill featuring Hothouse Flowers, Lucy Spraggan, Seth Lakeman, The South, The Grand Slambovians and The Dunwells.

York acts Boss Caine, Jess Gardham, Dan Webster Band and The Grand Old Uke Of York will be there too.