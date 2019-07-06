A POETRY event organised by a York woman who suffered from anorexia nervosa has raised more than £700 for an eating disorder charity.
Amber Graver, 21, of Wetherby Road, Acomb, held the event at The Black Swan Inn, in Peasholme Green in York, to raise funds and awareness for Beat.
Ten people read out poetry during the event, which was attended by more than 40 people and raised a total of £720.20.
“There were tears, laughter, and plenty of hugs,” Amber said.
She added that anorexia nervosa “almost cost me my own life” and Beat has given her vital support, which is why she is keen to do her bit to help the charity.
Amber and a Beat ambassador have recently delivered training about spotting the signs of an eating disorder to York Mind professionals.