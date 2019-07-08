DATES have now been announced for York's next annual Fashion Week.

The seven-day event will run from Friday, March 20 to 27 and follows the success of two previous fashion weeks.

This year's York Fashion Week (YFW) witnessed more than 50 events across the city, with a mix of independent and high-street retailers taking part.

Organisers say work has now begun to make 2020 even bigger – and they are reaching out to get more people involved.

The YFW team will be hosting their next open planning session on Wednesday, July 24 from 8.30am to 10.30am at Carluccio’s in St Helens Square.

Mark Bewick, creative director for YFW, said: "This is an opportunity to come and share ideas and find out how to get involved."

He added: "2020 is already looking very exciting. But it is important to us that we welcome even more designers, businesses, schools and other creatives in order to make an even bigger impact on the city.

"The week itself will feature a wide range of events including catwalk shows, workshops, live windows, in-store events, film screenings and lectures. So, there is a lot of room to get on board."

Angela Horner, operations director of YFW, said they already had a healthy data base of venues willing to host events and volunteer models for businesses to work with. But, she added, the team still wanted to hear from anyone else who would like to take part for next year.

She added: "It’s free to take part in York Fashion Week and there is so much support in place to bring your ideas to life.”

Nicky Hayer, marketing director of the week, said diversity was a key element of YFW and that the organisers had worked to create an inclusive event.

She said: “This is the great strength of YFW. We have the space and capability to make this a true celebration of all things fashion. We want to ensure diversity with the events themselves, from the models and the audiences, to the fashion itself.”

For more information or to get in touch visit yorkfashionweek.co.uk