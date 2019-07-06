A COUPLE had sex in public in broad daylight in a busy city centre street, York Crown Court heard.

Mark James Maddison and Karly Theresa Smith continued for 10 to 15 minutes, said Geraldine Kelly, prosecuting.

“It was Friday, January 19, 2018, at 3.20pm when these two defendants in Gillygate in York in full public view had sexual intercourse standing up,” she said.

“There were three witnesses watching and other people around at the time.”

Smith was so drunk she appeared out of control and had to be helped to cross the road when the couple went to a bench, she said.

Judge Sean Morris said “this was a disgusting show” as he sentenced Maddison who appeared via a video link from Hull Prison.

He jailed him for four months consecutive to the 20 months Maddison is currently serving for beating up a stroke patient in Foss Islands Road.

Turning to Smith, the judge said: “Whether you genuinely didn’t know what was going on I don’t know.

"You have got real problems in your life and one of these has just gone off the (video link) screen.

“The real villain in the piece has been sentenced.

“You need to lay off the drink, young lady, because otherwise when you get into that state it might be strangers doing this to you next time.”

He also warned her that he would lock her up the next time he sees her in the dock.

Smith was given a two-year community order with 20 days’ rehabilitative activities.

Both defendants have long records, but neither had any sexual convictions.

Maddison, 34, and Smith, 35, both of no fixed address, both admitted outraging public decency.

For Maddison, Alex Menary said: “He is ashamed and embarrassed by his behaviour.

"He was completely out of his head on drink and his family has disowned him for this behaviour.”

He had had a heroin addiction for many years but had managed to come off methadone while in prison and was hoping to get a job in a shop on his release.

For Smith, Victoria Smith-Swain said: “She is an extremely vulnerable young woman. She is someone who is alcohol dependant and has no recollection of this incident whatsoever.”

She handed in a social worker’s report about Smith and the work she was doing with different agencies to tackle her housing and addiction problems.

A probation report said Smith was also working with a women offenders’ rehabilitation agency.