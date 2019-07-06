MORE than 1,500 people have applied to become a firefighter in North Yorkshire within days of a recruitment drive being launched.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service is taking on new full-time firefighters for the first time in ten years, and started taking online applications for up to 25 jobs last Monday.

A spokeswoman said yesterday:” The recruitment drive is going well. We’ve had over 1,500 applicants already, and there’s still over a week to go.”

To be successful, candidates will have to be able to show they can do much more than just climb a ladder without falling off.

Candidates are being told that the job is about much more than just attending emergency incidents.

It is also about ‘educating communities about safety, engaging with people, and delivering activities and events.’

The service says it also needs people who are ‘caring, compassionate and creative’ and wants applications from more diverse backgrounds.

“We would like to stress that we welcome applications from all sectors of our community and are particularly keen to receive applications from under-represented groups.,” said the spokeswoman.

The tests facing applicants include ‘Situational Judgement,’ ‘Behavioural Styles,’ and numerical, mechanical and verbal reasoning, as well as physical tests.

The recruitment drive came less than a week after The Press revealed that York Fire station had to shut for a day recently because there were too few staff to crew the engine.

The engine and a river rescue boat remained locked up all day at the station in Kent Street.

Steve Howley, North Yorkshire secretary of the FBU union.said then that the problem resulted from austerity continuing to impact on budgets and staffing. and said the mothballing decision represented a ‘new low’ for the service which could result in lives being needlessly lost.

The service said two members of staff at the Kent Street station had attended pre-planned training elsewhere and a number of staff had also been absent due to ill health.

However, it said such decisions weren’t taken lightly and it recognised the FBUs concerns.

It admitted the service was currently understaffed and said it was about to launch its first recruitment of new wholetime firefighters in ten years.

It said that while they were being recruited and trained - a 9 month process- temporary wholetime contracts would be given to some of its on-call firefighters.

“This will immediately alleviate the situation, and in the longer term we’ll be back to full strength,” it added.