SCHOOLS in York and North Yorkshire will be represented in force tomorrow (July 6) when 12 young people take part in the region’s first ever Matrix Challenge final.

Led and managed by the Yorkshire and the Humber Regional Cybercrime Unit, the Matrix Challenge is an initiative open to anyone aged 11-17 years who is educated in the region.

The first stage took the form of an online game with cypher, coding and steganography challenges, plus a section testing application of the Computer Misuse Act.

The 60 young people who achieved the best results in the challenge will now head to York Racecourse to take part in a number of hands-on cybercrime challenges including a drone demonstration and workshops run by BAE Systems, BT, Krash Labs, Leeds Beckett University and North Yorkshire Police.

Seven North Yorkshire schools will be represented at the final: York High School, All Saints Roman Catholic School, York, Millthorpe School, York, Selby High School, Ermysted’s Grammar School, Skipton, Skipton Girls’ High School and Risedale Sports Community College, Catterick Garrison.

Sergeant Gavin Mayes, part of North Yorkshire Police’s Cyber Crime Unit, said: “We’re delighted that so many North Yorkshire young people took part in the Matrix Challenge and also that so many have succeeded in reaching the final. I’m sure they are set for a very interesting and enlightening day tomorrow – developing their understanding of the law as it applies online but also showing how they can make the most out of their skills, perhaps sparking some career inspiration!”

Detective sergeant Shelton Newsham, who designed the Matrix Challenge added: “We’re pleased that the initiative has had so much support from schools across the region given it is the first year we have run the Matrix Challenge and we look forward to a great day tomorrow.”

The Regional Cybercrime Unit has partnered with the Duke of York’s Inspiring Digital Enterprise Award (iDEA) platform to deliver education, online safety and career pathway support as part of the competition and Kerensa Jennings, CEO of iDEA will deliver a keynote speech at the final on Saturday.

Winners will be chosen from the 11 to 14 years and 15 to 17 years age categories with special awards handed out too. Individual winners and their school will both receive tech prizes.

Find out more at: www.matrixchallenge.co.uk