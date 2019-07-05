BARNEY Douglas and Gabriel Clarke's England cricket documentary The Edge will be shown at City Screen, York, on July 17.
The screening will be followed by a live-via-satellite question-and-answer session hosted by presenter Greg James with England cricketers Graeme Swann, Jonathan Trott and James Anderson.
The Edge reveals the ruthless intensity of Test Match cricket, charting the rise and fall of England’s greatest team and the huge impact it would have on the players’ mental health.
Between 2009 and 2013, the England Test team rose from the depths of the rankings to become the first and only English side to reach world number one. Compelling, funny and emotional, The Edge reveals the ruthless intensity of the five-day game, the sacrifices required to reach the top and the toll it can take.
The documentary combines previously unseen behind-the-scenes footage from the period and with original interviews with players and coaches, Anderson, Trott, Andrew Strauss, Kevin Pietersen, Sir Alastair Cook, Stuart Broad, Monty Panesar, Graeme Swann, Matt Prior, Ian Bell, Paul Collingwood, Steven Finn, Yorkshireman Tim Bresnan, David Saker and Andy Flower,.
Dave Taylor, City Screen's marketing manager, says: "We're only showing this documentary once, and with a live satellite Q&A, so don't get caught out and miss it. This is a team that went above and beyond the call of duty." Tickets are on sale on 0871 902 5747 or at picturehouses.com.